You are here:

Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine to headline Coachella 2020

FP Staff

Jan 05, 2020 10:36:11 IST

Coachella 2020 has announced its full lineup and it includes rock band Rage Against the Machine, rapper-singer Travis Scott and singer-songwriter Frank Ocean. The musicians will be headlining both the weekends in April. Ocean will be taking over the Coachella stage after 2012, much before the release of his debut album Channel Orange, according to the BBC.

Here is the announcement

Other high-profile acts include Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, Thom Yorke, DaBaby, Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, Daniel Caesar, and more. BBC adds that is the first time since 2016 that the festival does not have a female headliner.

The festival, which takes place in Indio, California, revealed on its official Twitter page that the first weekend (10-12 April) is already sold out, and pre-sale for the second (17-19 April) will begin on 6 January.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande headlined Coachella last year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 10:36:11 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Calvin Harris , Channel Orange , coachella 2020 , dababy , FKA Twigs , flume , Frank Ocean , Lana Del Rey , megan thee stallion , Rage Against the Machine , Travis Scott , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Justin Bieber returns with new single, album, tour and docuseries, makes announcement on Christmas eve

Justin Bieber returns with new single, album, tour and docuseries, makes announcement on Christmas eve

Sunburn Music Festival's return to Goa was highlighted by DJ Snake's political statement, a diverse lineup of artists

Sunburn Music Festival's return to Goa was highlighted by DJ Snake's political statement, a diverse lineup of artists

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked on New Year's Eve; hackers post offensive tweets with racial slurs

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked on New Year's Eve; hackers post offensive tweets with racial slurs