Fox Studios cancels Marvel's adventure series The Gifted, Lil Rel Howery's comedy

Los Angeles: Fox Studios has decided to not renew its sophomore drama series The Gifted for a third season.

According to Variety, the family adventure series, set in Marvel's X-Men universe, was produced by 20th Century Fox TV, which now is part of Disney, in association with Marvel Television.

The show revolved around a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their teenage children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family seeks help from an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The show starred Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford and Coby Bell.

Apart from Gifted, Fox has also cancelled Lil Rel Howery comedy Rel after one season.

Inspired by Howery's real life, the series featured the comedian as a self-made success who lives by the code to "always believe in yourself and great things will come," but finds that attitude gets put to the test when he learns his wife his having an affair with his barber.

The character tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago who's on a quest for love, respect, and a new barber.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 14:30:30 IST

