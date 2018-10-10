Fox News film starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman dropped by Annapurna Pictures weeks before production

Annapurna Pictures has dropped the highly-anticipated film about the Fox News sexual harassment controversy just two weeks before filming was expected to begin. The Hollywood Reporter found that Focus Features is going to come on board while Bron Studios will co-finance the film.

According to a source, Annapurna let go off the projectdue to the increasing budget, which is said to be $35 million. Variety says that two other sources cited internal issues as the reason. It is unclear whether this development will affect the production or lead to any postponement.

The untitled film would focus on Fox News' CEO Roger Ailes' who was ousted from the organisation following sexual assault allegations from multiple female employees. Jay Roach was going to direct the feature with Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon and Margot Robbie as part of the cast. John Lithgow was going to portray Ailes and it was recently reported by Variety that Malcolm McDowell was going to be seen as media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Collider writes that this is not the only project focusing on the Fox News controversy and Showtime is developing a series with Russell Crowe as Ailes and Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 17:11 PM