Fox, Cosmos producers investigate sexual misconduct claims against Neil deGrasse Tyson

Cosmos producers and Fox have launched an investigation into the multiple sexual misconduct claims that have surfaced against the TV series host Neil deGrasse Tyson, reports Variety. This decision was a result of the accounts of two women, who alleged that Tyson was responsible for inappropriate sexual behaviour.

The producers of Cosmos released a joint statement in which they said that the credo of their show was to "follow the evidence wherever it leads". They stated that they were determined to find a conclusion to the matter after a thorough investigation and would act according to the findings of the investigation.

Fox Broadcasting also took out a statement which said that the matter on Tyson came into their purview only recently and that they intended to review recent reports in all seriousness.

The article which outed Tyson had accounts from Dr Katelyn N Allers of Bucknell University and Ashley Watson. Allers claimed that Tyson groped her during an event in 2009 while Watson said that she had quit her job as Tyson's assistant following several inappropriate sexual advances.

These claims come in almost a year after musician Tchiya Amet alleged that she was raped by Tyson during their graduate years.

Tyson had hosted Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey in 2014. It was a science anthology programme which followed Carl Sagan’s 1980 series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage. Tyson was scheduled to host a sequel for the show, which was to premiere in 2019 on Fox and National Geographic.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2018 10:19 AM