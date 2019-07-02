Four Weddings and a Funeral trailer: Nathalie Emmanuel navigates life, love in Hulu's remake from Mindy Kaling

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for its anthology romantic comedy series, Four Weddings and a Funeral. Based on the 1994 feature film of the same name, the miniseries is co-produced by Richard Curtis, the screenwriter of the original movie. The miniseries version is adapted for television by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton.

The spin-off features Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Zoe Boyle, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Brandon Mychael Smith. It will span across 10 episodes on streaming platform Hulu.

Check out the trailer here

The trailer begins with Emmanuel’s Maya having a meet cute with Patel’s Kash at the airport on her way to London. The narrative then shifts overseas and introduces Maya’s core group of friends. Later, she accidentally reunites with the aforementioned Kash, who is currently dating her best friend. With the relationship drama further established, Maya reflects on whether she’s taken the “wrong path,” a concept that will eventually drive the whole narrative. By the end, the clip shifts its attention to friendship dynamics, and features a cameo from one of the original movie’s cast members.

"Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral," Hulu said in a release.

While talking about developing the Four Weddings and a Funeral story for Hulu, Mindy said to Entertainment Weekly, “I wanted to take the themes and the essence of the movie and apply it through my eyes of what I would like to see that I haven’t seen yet,”

The 10-episode series is slated to release on Hulu from 31 July.

Watch the trailer here.



