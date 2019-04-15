You are here:

Four Weddings and a Funeral: Hulu TV series, developed by Mindy Kaling, to premiere on 31 July

The small screen version of Four Weddings and a Funeral is set to premiere on 31 July. Developed by Mindy Kaling, the show will be a 10-episode anthology series remake of the 1994 romantic comedy of the same name.

According to TVLine, Hulu will launch its TV adaptation of the romantic comedy.

Set in London, similar to the film, the series will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through the five events. Each season will center on a different story arc.

According to the official line, "Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings... and a funeral."

The series features Nathalie Emmanuel, Jessica Williams, Zoe Boyle, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Brandon Mychal Smith, Nikesh Patel, and John Reynolds.

Kaling will pen the remake with Mindy Project showrunner Matt Warburton.

The original film featured Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, Simon Callow, James Fleet and John Hannah among others.

Original film director Richard Curtis is also involved as an executive producer.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 13:29:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.