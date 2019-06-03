Four More Shots Please: Amazon Prime Video announces second season of comedy-drama series

Amazon Prime Video announced the second season of their original comedy-drama series Four More Shots Please.

In the first season, the 10-part comedy, drama and romance series was anchored in the unceasing friendship between the four women and revolved around their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties as they deal with being women in the India of 2018.

The first season of Four More Shots Please revolved around the lives of four young urban Indian women, featuring, Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), a single mother stuck in a complicated relationship with her former husband; Damini (Sayani Gupta), a fiercely independent ambitious woman; Siddhi ( Maanvi Gagroo), who struggles with her insecurities because of her relationship with her mother; and Umang (Bani J), a bisexual woman with a penchant for adventure.

Check out the tweet:

everyone knows they're just lying when they say "one round only!" a brand new season of #FourMoreShotsPlease is on its way! pic.twitter.com/j3eaPFBSxO — Amazon Prime Video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 3, 2019

The first season was created in collaboration with Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The show is directed by Anu Menon. The series, which was helmed by a predominantly female cast and crew, also starred Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhooplalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Amrita Puri and Sapna Pabbi.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 13:34:03 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.