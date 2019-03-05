Fosse/Verdon trailer: Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams portray legendary Broadway couple in FX miniseries

The trailer of FX's Fosse/Verdon was recently dropped. The upcoming series follows the turbulent romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).

Fosse was a filmmaker and one of theatre's biggest choreographers and directors while Verde was one of the greatest Broadway dancers of all time. As the official synopsis notes, "Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realise the unique vision in Bob’s head." The trailer offers glimpses from when they first met, the making of Cabaret and when they parted ways but still remained a part of each other's lives.

Speaking about the show to the Television Critics Association, as reported by IndieWire, executive producer Thomas Keil had said, "We felt like this was an opportunity for us examine the complexity of this particular love story, and examine how things are made, and examine the narrative of the lone genius and look at what’s happening where your eye’s not supposed to go."

Fosse/Verdon also stars Paul Reiser, Aya Cash, and Nate Coddry.

The show will premiere on the network on 9 April.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 20:09:24 IST