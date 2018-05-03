Former Viacom honchos Brian Garden, Brad Grey sued by Rovier Carrington for rape, sexual exploitation

Brian Garden, a former MTV executive, has been sued by Rovier Carrington, the great grandson of Three Stooges actor Moe Howard. Carrington alleges that Garden tricked him into believing that he would produce a couple of reality shows that he was working on, in exchange of sex.

Carrington has filed the suit in New York Supreme Court and accuses Garden of stealing his idea of a gay reality dating show and destroying his career, as reported by Variety. The two were allegedly involved in a sexual relationship for two years, during the course of which Garden made several false promises to help Carrington's career.

In another shocking development, Carrington alleges that Brad Grey, the now-deceased CEO and chairman of Paramount Pictures, sexually abused him. He claims that Grey blacklisted him from getting employed at Viacom because he refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement. He says that the reason why he also slept with Garden was because the latter had agreed to get him a job at Viacom (Both MTV and Paramount are owned by Viacom).

“Graden indicated to Carrington that if he wished to move forward with his reality show, and come off Viacom’s banned list, that he would be required to have sex with Graden, Carrington agreed, as having sex with Graden was now his only option if he wanted to work in the entertainment industry,” the lawsuit states, according to the same Variety report. Carrington seeks $100 million from Viacom, which responded by saying that they are looking into the complaint.

Garden has vehemently denied all allegations, terming Carrington an 'untitled wannabe' who "claims he is ‘Hollywood royalty’ with a ‘pedigree of a star’ because he claims his great grandfather was one of the Three Stooges".

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 12:37 PM