You are here:

Former Viacom honchos Brian Garden, Brad Grey sued by Rovier Carrington for rape, sexual exploitation

FP Staff

May,03 2018 12:37:21 IST

Brian Garden, a former MTV executive, has been sued by Rovier Carrington, the great grandson of Three Stooges actor Moe Howard. Carrington alleges that Garden tricked him into believing that he would produce a couple of reality shows that he was working on, in exchange of sex.

Rovier Carrington. Image from Twitter@javaeetrainer

Rovier Carrington. Image from Twitter@javaeetrainer

Carrington has filed the suit in New York Supreme Court and accuses Garden of stealing his idea of a gay reality dating show and destroying his career, as reported by Variety. The two were allegedly involved in a sexual relationship for two years, during the course of which Garden made several false promises to help Carrington's career.

In another shocking development, Carrington alleges that Brad Grey, the now-deceased CEO and chairman of Paramount Pictures, sexually abused him. He claims that Grey blacklisted him from getting employed at Viacom because he refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement. He says that the reason why he also slept with Garden was because the latter had agreed to get him a job at Viacom (Both MTV and Paramount are owned by Viacom).

“Graden indicated to Carrington that if he wished to move forward with his reality show, and come off Viacom’s banned list, that he would be required to have sex with Graden, Carrington agreed, as having sex with Graden was now his only option if he wanted to work in the entertainment industry,” the lawsuit states, according to the same Variety report. Carrington seeks $100 million from Viacom, which responded by saying that they are looking into the complaint.

Garden has vehemently denied all allegations, terming Carrington an 'untitled wannabe' who "claims he is ‘Hollywood royalty’ with a ‘pedigree of a star’ because he claims his great grandfather was one of the Three Stooges".

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 12:37 PM

tags: #Brad Grey #Brian Garden #BuzzPatrol #Moe Howard #New York Supreme Court #Paramount Pictures #Rovier Carrington #Three Stooges #Viacom

also see

Star Trek to have two new movies, says Paramount; no details of Quentin Tarantino's involvement in franchise shared

Star Trek to have two new movies, says Paramount; no details of Quentin Tarantino's involvement in franchise shared

A Quiet Place will have a sequel, confirms Paramount CEO: 'We're thrilled and already working on it'

A Quiet Place will have a sequel, confirms Paramount CEO: 'We're thrilled and already working on it'

Satyajit Ray's 97th birth anniversary: Srijit Mukerji to adapt auteur's 12 stories into web series

Satyajit Ray's 97th birth anniversary: Srijit Mukerji to adapt auteur's 12 stories into web series