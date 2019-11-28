Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson says 'idiot' climate change activist Greta Thunberg has 'killed the car show'

Jeremy Clarkson, the former host of BBC's motoring show Top Gear has accused Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist, of being one of the main reasons behind the young generation hating cars. Speaking to The Sun in an interview, Jeremy commented that Thunberg has "killed the car show."

Clarkson added that ever since he, along with Richard Hammond and co-host James May, began developing Top Gear almost 20 years ago, the factor of climate change has been a prevalent concern for them and the team always had it in their minds while filming. Lewis Hamilton, the six-time Formula One world champion shared a personal post on Instagram this month on how he often felt like he wanted to "give up on everything", owing to the despicable state of global affairs thanks to climate change.

In the interview, Clarkson said, "For the first time ever, we’ve had global warming rammed down our throats — and we’ve not been idiotic, it’s very definitely a thing. You can change your mind. Only an idiot doesn’t change their mind when faced with irrefutable evidence. The question is, what to do about it? That’s a more interesting debate than what is happening.”

But, talking of Thunberg, Jeremy added, "She’s an idiot. Going round saying we’re all going to die, that’s not going to solve anything, my dear."

The Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered a powerful and emotionally-charged speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York in September. Thunberg told member nations participating at the Summit that the young generation will "never forgive" them if they fail to act on climate change deftly.

"I shouldn’t be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she started. Thunberg then went on to speak about how her dreams and childhood have been stolen due to the empty words of world leaders on climate change.

"Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!" she said, displeased with the efforts of world powers in combating climate change.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 11:16:49 IST