Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham recreates Charlie's Angels pose to promote her clothing collection

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham playfully recreated the Charlie's Angels pose after denying divorce rumours.

Victoria was forced to deny rumours of a split from husband David after rumours began to circulate online earlier this week. But the 43-year-old didn't let the drama dampen her spirits as she playfully posed in an Instagram post on 12 June, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Promoting her eponymous clothing collection, the former Spice Girls member mimicked the famous Charlie's Angels pose whilst descending the stairs in a typically stylish ensemble.

Victoria captioned the image: "Good morning Charlie! Congratulations Team VVB! Love my new #VVBPreAW18 jeans and top! Obsessed with my Quinton bag!"

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 11:51 AM