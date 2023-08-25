Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah takes a jibe at 'The Kashmir Files' winning the National Integration
At the 69th National Film Awards that were announced on August 24, Vivek Agnihotri's film won the award for Best film on National integration
At the 69th National Film Awards that were announced on August 24, Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files won the award for Best film on National integration. Reacting to this, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had a reaction that was a direct jibe. Here’s his tweet:
“National integration” 🤣 https://t.co/fwqiJ6ssfC
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 24, 2023
Related Articles
And this is how the filmmaker responsed; he wrote- “This is the biggest award coming from you @OmarAbdullah. If you had commented otherwise, I would have been very disappointed. Thanks again.”
This is the biggest award coming from you @OmarAbdullah. If you had commented otherwise, I would have been very disappointed. Thanks again. https://t.co/ka7SC18lPB
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 24, 2023
The Vaccine War
Agnihotri is now gearing up for his new film called The Vaccine War, which is releasing on September 28.
In an interview with DNA, he spoke bluntly about the finances of the film and stated, “There are so many people whose films do business of Rs 1000 crore, all the producers, directors, superstars, the badshahs and kings of Bollywood. These people will never even invest 10 paisa in a film like this.”
He added, “My idea was to use our money to invest in those kinds of films that can help build a new filmmaking tradition and a new independent cinema.”
Agnihotri, who made The Kashmir Files, recently spoke to Times Now too about the ambition to make a film on The Mahabharata. The filmmaker said, “I don’t know why everybody is saying I am making Mahabharat so I am seriously considering why not. I have spent all my life reading, researching, analysing, and incorporating my own life, in my speeches.”
also read
Ali Fazal set to make history as the first Indian actor to star in an Off-Broadway production in New York City
Speaking about his upcoming Off-Broadway venture, Fazal expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share his craft with the discerning theater audience in New York City
Getting Sudha Murty to serve on the NCERT committee is a win for children's literature
The fixation with Sudha Murty's personal food preferences has resulted in massive trolling recently and her achievements seem to have been forgotten. As one of the most popular authors of children’s literature in India, she has much to contribute to NCERT
Actor-politician Jaya Prada sentenced to 6 months imprisonment and Rs 5000 fine by a Chennai court
The verdict comes after a complaint filed against Prada and her two business partners by the Labour Government Insurance Corporation