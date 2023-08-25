At the 69th National Film Awards that were announced on August 24, Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files won the award for Best film on National integration. Reacting to this, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had a reaction that was a direct jibe. Here’s his tweet:

And this is how the filmmaker responsed; he wrote- “This is the biggest award coming from you @OmarAbdullah. If you had commented otherwise, I would have been very disappointed. Thanks again.”

This is the biggest award coming from you @OmarAbdullah. If you had commented otherwise, I would have been very disappointed. Thanks again. https://t.co/ka7SC18lPB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 24, 2023

The Vaccine War

Agnihotri is now gearing up for his new film called The Vaccine War, which is releasing on September 28.

In an interview with DNA, he spoke bluntly about the finances of the film and stated, “There are so many people whose films do business of Rs 1000 crore, all the producers, directors, superstars, the badshahs and kings of Bollywood. These people will never even invest 10 paisa in a film like this.”

He added, “My idea was to use our money to invest in those kinds of films that can help build a new filmmaking tradition and a new independent cinema.”

Agnihotri, who made The Kashmir Files, recently spoke to Times Now too about the ambition to make a film on The Mahabharata. The filmmaker said, “I don’t know why everybody is saying I am making Mahabharat so I am seriously considering why not. I have spent all my life reading, researching, analysing, and incorporating my own life, in my speeches.”