Former Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra on his Race 3 song 'Allah Duhai Hai': Playback career is shaping up well

Mumbai: Former Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra, who sang 'Allah Duhai Hai' for Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, feels glad that his playback singing career is shaping up well.

"Indian Idol has helped me to decide what I don't want to do in life. After Indian Idol, I completed my last year of engineering course and concentrated on music. It was a struggle to get into playback singing but I am glad that my playback singing career is shaping up well," Sreerama said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

Sreerama has given hit songs like 'Zaalima' and 'Subhanallah'.

The latest season of Indian Idol will premiere on 7 July.

"I hope they select good and passionate singers like they did for seasons one to five because 80 per cent of the big names in the playback scene today are from Indian Idol seasons one to five," he said.

He will also act in his own music video.

"I had shot my independent video song in Los Angeles last month and will be releasing it soon. It's a nice dance love song. I have sung, acted and danced in it. I love dancing too. I am planning more independent music videos in future," he said.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 17:49 PM