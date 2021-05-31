Sunidhi Chauhan believes makers of reality shows make judges give positive reviews to participants to hold the viewers' attention.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has revealed that she was asked to praise participants on the previous seasons of Indian Idol irrespective of how they performed.

Chauhan said she had to leave the singing reality show as she could not comply with these instructions from makers.

When asked why makers want judges and guests to praise everyone, Chauhan said, "I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience."

She further said reality shows are a big launchpad for unknown contestants, but "unnecessary praise" ruins their chances to further their career. She added that instant fame affects the contestants psychologically, and many of them don’t put in the effort which is required at this stage of their career. She said that whatever happens on such shows is done to garner maximum TRPs.

"I did Dil Hai Hindustani, The Voice and Indian Idol. I could speak the truth then. Even today I would like to say what I genuinely feel. It's up to them whether they want to have me or not," Chauhan added.

She revealed that sometimes the songs sung are doctored by the makers. Participants who are not able to sing the songs in one take are often given more chances, according to Times of India.

Recently, the controversy erupted during the Kishore Kumar special where his son Amit Kumar, who himself is a singer and an RJ, appeared as a guest judge on Indian Idol 12. After the show, he accused the makers of forcing him to praise every contestant, irrespective of his opinion.