Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler hospitalised for reportedly self-inflicted injuries

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after a possible suicide attempt.

Officer Jeff Lee with the Los Angeles Police Department told People that local authorities responded to a call on Thursday after 6:30 pm for a possible suicide attempt at a Studio City, California, home.

"Upon arrival, LAPD officers determined that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency only. The subject was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury," Lee told the outlet.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that they received a call from a private home, the address of which matches that of Adler and wife Carolina's house, around 6:30 pm on Thursday about a possible suicide attempt.

When authorities reached the house, they found a person suffering a medical emergency and transported him to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Police also determined that no crime had been committed.

It is unclear if the musician, who has battled with substance abuse for years, was under the influence of it at that time.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Adler joined Guns N' Roses, founded by Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, and L.A. Guns members Tracii Guns, Ole Beich, and Rob Gardner, in 1985. The band went on to release their debut album 'Appetite for Destruction' in 1987.

Over the years, Adler has publicly struggled with substance abuse. He was fired from the group over his drug addiction in 1990. He then sued the band and the parties settled the case out of court.

Adler's drug addiction became worse over the years, leading to an arrest for heroin possession in 1996 and an overdose and stroke a year later.

The 54-year-old musician has been to rehab a few times. In 2008, Adler starred on the second season of Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew and later appeared on the first season of the spin-off Sober House. In 2011, following another relapse, Adler returned to Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew for its fifth season.

Despite the obstacles, Adler was recognised for his contributions to music when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N' Roses in 2012.

In 2016, he joined the group on tour for a few shows as a guest performer.

The band is currently in the middle of their 'Not in This Lifetime' Tour.

