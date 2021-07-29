Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Snekan Sivaselvam, actor Kannika Ravi get married in Chennai; Kamal Haasan among attendees
Snekan Sivaselvam and Kannika Ravi got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai, with celebs like Bharathiraja, Gnanasambandan, Pala, Karuppiah, Taj Noor and Ameer in attendance.
Snekan Sivaselvam, the lyricist-turned-actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant also known as Snehan, has married actress Kannika Ravi on 29 July, in Chennai. The wedding took place at a hotel in Vadapalani with their friends and relatives in attendance.
The wedding also had Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan, director Bharathiraja, Gnanasambandan, Pala, Karuppiah, Taj Noor and Ameer, attending, reports Times of India. The report adds the wedding had only a limited guest list keeping pandemic restrictions in mind.
Here are some of the pictures from the wedding
— Sneha Mohandoss (@snehamohandoss) July 29, 2021
Happy wedding day #Snehan sir #KamalHaasan #kamalhaasanfans pic.twitter.com/DYcDLaHIei — கமல் சரண் (@sandiyarsaran7) July 29, 2021
Lyric Writer @KavingarSnekan & @KannikaRavi Marriage Stills. #NakkheeranGopal pic.twitter.com/8N5a2sQKCi
— Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) July 29, 2021
Actor and Lyricist @KavingarSnekan weds @KannikaRavi in the presence of Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan on 29th July at Chennai ! Advance Happy married Life ☺️#kannikaravi #Snekan pic.twitter.com/izyMPYPBSP — Cine Buff South (@CineBuffSouth) July 25, 2021
. Snekan wedding clicks pic.twitter.com/eHYYHbBtCM
— Filmi Pedia (@filmipedia) July 29, 2021
Snehan, who began his career assisting lyricist Vairamuthu, has over 2,500 songs in his repertoire that he has penned. He made his acting debut with Ameer's directorial, Yogi. Other than this, he was also the first runner up for the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, and has also starred in TV shows such as Ilavarasi, Deepangal, Thekkathi Ponnu, Uyirmei and Appanum Aathalum.
Kannika Ravi, best known for her role in the Sun TV series Kalyana Veedu, first appeared on TV with the Tamil show Amudha Oru Aacharyakuri, directed by K. Balachander. Kanika has also featured in several films, including Sarithiram Pesu, Thaiyn Madiyil, Chatrapathi, 9 Giragankalum Ucham Petravan, Devarattam and Adutha Saattai.
