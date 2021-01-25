Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead at an old age home in Bengaluru, where she was reportedly undertaking treatment.

Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead in her residence on Monday, 25 January, reports Times of India.

According to media reports, the actor, who was battling depression, has died at an old age home in Bengaluru.

Ramaiah had previously set off an alarm when she shared an alarming post on Facebook on Wednesday morning. "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression." Her followers on social media immediately drew attention to her post and friends and acquaintances began reaching out to the actress, asking her to return their calls and desist from taking any extreme steps, reports News18.

Ramaiah removed the post a few hours later from Facebook and wrote, "I'm Alright and safe!!

Ramaiah is a model-turned-actress who made her acting debut with Imran Sardhariya's Uppu Huli Khara.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669