Former Bigg Boss contestant Sophia Hayat alleges her Romanian husband Vlad Stanescu swindled her money

Sophia Hayat, British model and reality TV star who had married her Romanian beau Vlad Stanescu in April 2017, has accused her husband of swindling her money and stealing from her, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The Big Boss 7 contestant and co-host of Ashmit Patel’s TV show Superdudes has alleged that her husband had posed to be a successful interior designer when she met him but he is a conman, who she once caught trying to steal her jewellery, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

“I started suspecting him when money started to disappear from my purse as well as in my business deals. He would keep borrowing from me saying that his ex-wife was trying to take his son away from him and he required money to pay the lawyers’ fee. I felt sorry for him and gave him all the cash he needed. Then, I found text messages on his phone where he was trying to sell his wedding ring, the one I had bought for him, and one of my Rolex watches. I had paid Rs 9 lakh for that ring,” said Hayat, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The model-turned-actress has also suffered a miscarriage recently and has attributed the stress from her husband’s shenanigans to the unfortunate development. She is preparing for legal action against Stanescu, who she had married just three weeks after meeting for the first time. London-born Sophia is also claiming that he has forged documents and she needs to protect her business interests.

The actress had announced her wedding plans on Instagram last year with a heartfelt note.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 11:33 AM