Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan detained by NCB in connection to a drugs case
The probe team also conducted searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas along with Ajaz Khan in connection with the case.
Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in connection with a drug case, an official said.
Khan's name had cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata, he said.
The probe team also conducted searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas along with Khan in connection with the case.
Khan was taken into custody after he visited the NCB office.
Khan's statement was being recorded by NCB officials and he is not arrested yet, the official said.
Khan landed in Mumbai only on Tuesday.
While speaking to media persons outside the NCB office in south Mumbai, Khan claimed he was not detained but himself came to meet the officers.
