Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan arrested in Mumbai over 'objectionable' Facebook post

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post, a Mumbai police official said.

Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session, and then placed under arrest, he said.

“He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Further probe is underway,” the police official added.

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested & case registered against him at Khar Police Station on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders. pic.twitter.com/1glDd9y4Q0 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Ajaz Khan was arrested in July last year for posting objectionable videos that could allegedly have caused enmity among communities, police had said at the time.

In October 2018, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs, police said.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2020 11:22:19 IST