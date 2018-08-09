You are here:

Forbidden Planet, Frankenstein's Daughter actor Robert Dix dies of respiratory failure at age 83

Actor Robert Dix, best known for his role in the 1956 film Forbidden Planet, died of respiratory failure at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 83.

The son of late actor Richard Dix passed away on 6 August, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from Forbidden Planet, Robert had appeared in many horror movies and police TV shows. Some of his films include Frankenstein's Daughter, Deadwood 76, Blood of Dracula's Castle and Five Bloody Graves.

He is survived by his wife Lynette, children Jana and Robert, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral will take place at Russellville-Dragoon Cemetery in Arizona on 10 August.

Robert was Richard Dix's youngest son who transitioned from the silent era to talkies and received a nomination for best actor for Cimarron. Richard Dix died of a heart attack when Robert was 14, and in 1954, his twin brother, Richard Dix Jr., passed away in a logging accident.

Robert Dix was born in Los Angeles on 8 May, 1935, and spent his childhood in Beverly Hills and a Malibu ranch.

Robert Dix went to the National Academy of Theater Arts in Pleasantville, New York, then, with the help of his friend Tom Tannenbaum, the son Beverly Hills' mayor signed a seven-year deal with the studio when he was 18.

He had small roles in several films like The Glass Slipper, Interrupted Melody, Love Me or Leave Me and I'll Cry Tomorrow.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 12:03 PM