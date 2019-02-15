You are here:

Following Pulwama terror attack, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar cancel visit to Karachi for literary event

Press Trust of India

Feb 15, 2019 16:59:40 IST

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Friday said she and her husband, lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, have decided not to attend Kaifi Azmi's birth centenary celebrations in Karachi in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

Shabana Azmi and Jved Akhtar. Image from Twitter

The couple was invited to Pakistan by the Karachi Arts Council for a two-day event.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Azmi condemned the attacks and said she stands united with the grieving families.

 

Akhtar, who had penned the CRPF anthem which was launched in 2014, also took to Twitter to pay his condolences.

