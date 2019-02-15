Following Pulwama terror attack, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar cancel visit to Karachi for literary event

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Friday said she and her husband, lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, have decided not to attend Kaifi Azmi's birth centenary celebrations in Karachi in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

The couple was invited to Pakistan by the Karachi Arts Council for a two-day event.

#Pulwama attack There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry . We have cancelled that . In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem . “ AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 15, 2019

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Azmi condemned the attacks and said she stands united with the grieving families.

Will there be no let to these heinous attacks?These mindless killings.this utter disregard for human lives?Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama.I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 14, 2019

Akhtar, who had penned the CRPF anthem which was launched in 2014, also took to Twitter to pay his condolences.

I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 14, 2019

