Following Abhay Deol's post on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Farhan Akhtar says you have to believe in yourself

Abhay Deol had recently taken to Instagram to question award shows that had demoted him and Farhan Akhtar to the supporting actor category, while nominating Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif as the lead for the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Abhay Deol had recently taken to Instagram to question award shows that had demoted him and Farhan Akhtar to the supporting actor category, while nominating Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif as the lead for the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Now, Farhan Akhtar has talked on Abhay's take on award shows. According to India Today, Farhan said that one is constantly hearing about rat race and everyone fighting each other and the fact remains that “you have to believe in yourself.”

“You have to work sincerely, work hard, how many magazine covers you will do, whether you came on the front page of a magazine, or the front page of a newspaper. If that is your larger interest, I really feel that you are in the wrong profession. You’re not here for that. Have you come here to be an actor, director, singer, music composer, or have you come here to be a reality star? Have you come here to be just, I don’t know, a star?" Farhan was quoted as saying.

The actor, however, added that it is a very personal thing. He went on to state that if it is the personality of an individual to constantly seek validation, it will ultimately lead to disappointment.

A few days ago, Abhay Deol had shared a post on Instagram with a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where he is seen in the frame along with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. He wrote that the film is a "great watch when anxious or stressed."

However, the actor went on to add that all award functions had demoted him and Farhan from main leads. "I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it," he wrote in the post.

Abhay Deol's comments come in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death that has sparked a debate in Bollywood about insiders versus outsiders.