Following Abhay Deol's post on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Farhan Akhtar says you have to believe in yourself
Abhay Deol had recently taken to Instagram to question award shows that had demoted him and Farhan Akhtar to the supporting actor category, while nominating Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif as the lead for the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Abhay Deol had recently taken to Instagram to question award shows that had demoted him and Farhan Akhtar to the supporting actor category, while nominating Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif as the lead for the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Now, Farhan Akhtar has talked on Abhay's take on award shows. According to India Today, Farhan said that one is constantly hearing about rat race and everyone fighting each other and the fact remains that “you have to believe in yourself.”
“You have to work sincerely, work hard, how many magazine covers you will do, whether you came on the front page of a magazine, or the front page of a newspaper. If that is your larger interest, I really feel that you are in the wrong profession. You’re not here for that. Have you come here to be an actor, director, singer, music composer, or have you come here to be a reality star? Have you come here to be just, I don’t know, a star?" Farhan was quoted as saying.
The actor, however, added that it is a very personal thing. He went on to state that if it is the personality of an individual to constantly seek validation, it will ultimately lead to disappointment.
A few days ago, Abhay Deol had shared a post on Instagram with a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where he is seen in the frame along with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. He wrote that the film is a "great watch when anxious or stressed."
However, the actor went on to add that all award functions had demoted him and Farhan from main leads. "I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it," he wrote in the post.
View this post on Instagram
“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards Very creative artwork @kalakkii
Abhay Deol's comments come in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death that has sparked a debate in Bollywood about insiders versus outsiders.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Deepika Padukone continues her mental health awareness campaign on social media: You can't 'snap out' of depression
Deepika Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015.
International Yoga Day 2020: Anushka Sharma launches Ministry of Ayush's video blogging contest
Anushka Sharma urged her fans and followers to practice yoga on International Yoga Day.
Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: From Kai Po Che to Sonchiriya, a look at the actor's iconic performances
Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning.