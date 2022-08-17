Rysa is all set to leave for a university abroad for her higher studies. In the adorable clip, the duo is seen sharing a warm hug along with laughs and kisses.

Ananya Panday, who is all set to grace the silver screen with the release of her film Liger with South superstar Vijay Devarakonda, has shared an adorable video with a sweet message for her little sister Rysa Pandey. Rysa is all set to leave for a university abroad for her higher studies. In the adorable clip, the duo is seen sharing a warm hug along with laughs and kisses.

The Gehraaiyan actress shares a special bond with her little sister and often shares pictures and videos with her younger sibling on her Instagram handle. In a recent media interaction, Ananya Panday shared that she values her younger sister’s opinion a lot. “Ok I literally don’t know what I’m going to do without you. My little Chu is going to college tonight. Fly fly fly little bird I love you more than anything,” read the caption of the video.

As soon as the video was posted, their mother Bhavana Pandey was quick to react with several heart emojis in the comment section.

Have a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram post here:



Reacting to the video, Malaika Arora wished Rysa Panday the best while her sister Amrita Arora reacted with heart emojis. Joining them was Farah Khan Kunder who wrote that the next fantastic filmmaker was going off.

On the work front, Ananya Pandey will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda, who is essaying the role of a kickboxer with a speech defect. Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play pivotal roles in the film. The much-awaited pan-India film is set to release in theatres on 25 August.

Apart from this, the actress will also be starring in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh, the film is a coming-of-age story focusing on three friends in the digital age.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.