Floyd Mayweather, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner top Forbes' 2018 list of highest paid celebrities

American boxer Floyd Mayweather was named the world’s highest paid entertainer on Monday on a Forbes list that saw actor George Clooney take the No 2 spot with the highest annual pay of his career.

21-year-old reality star Kylie Jenner came in third on the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list, largely thanks to her booming cosmetics line that Forbes said put her on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States.

Forbes compiled its 2018 list estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2017 to June 2018, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, touring trade publication Pollstar, movie database IMDB, and interviews with industry experts and celebrities themselves.

Mayweather pulled in some $285 million in the period, largely thanks to his August 2017 comeback fight win over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor.

Oscar-winning star Clooney earned an estimated $239 million after selling the Casamigos tequila company he co-founded to British spirits company Diageo in June 2017. Forbes said the sale gave Clooney the best annual earnings of his 35-year career in film and television.

Entertainers on the 2018 Celebrity 100 list earned a combined $6.3 billion before tax, up 22 percent from last year’s list. Many of the highest earners came from celebrities leveraging their brands through side ventures and through their social media presence.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson almost doubled his earnings from the previous year to land in the fifth place with estimated earnings of $124 million. Forbes said the earnings of the Jumanji and Fast & Furious star were the largest acting-related earnings it had recorded in 20 years.

The top earner on last year’s list, musician Sean Diddy Combs, dropped to No 32 on the current list. His earnings on the 2017 list were inflated by a tour and the sale of part of his Sean John clothing line.

Musicians and athletes fared well, with Irish band U2, British band Coldplay and British singer Ed Sheeran appearing in the top 10. Soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also earned more than $100 million.

See the full list here.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 14:39 PM