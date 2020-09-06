Flow, a short film shot during quarantine, promotes self-love and attention to mental health

Flow, a short film by Archit Kumar that was conceptualised and short entirely during the lockdown, promotes self-love and special attention to mental health during the pandemic.

The Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in most of us staying indoors for the better part of 2020. As the cases rise in India and we are faced with one of the biggest global health crises, we are still yet to scope the impact of the pandemic on our mental health.

Flow, a short film by Archit Kumar that was conceptualised and short entirely during the lockdown, promotes self-love and special attention to mental health during the pandemic. The 6-minute short asks, "what have you done for yourself today?" and goes on to tell us the story of singer-songwriter Danish Sood, who took time out from his busy schedule of working from home to sing and perform for a live audience from the comfort of his home.

As the end-credits roll by, we are told, "in war, we art" explaining the psychological concept of "flow" as optimal state of consciousness where "an artist or sportsperson performs their best."

Watch the film here:

Archit Kumar has previously directed the short film Sepia, produced by Royal Stag Large Short Films and screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019. He has worked on several Bollywood films as assistant director and script supervisor, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika and more recently Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.