The Wonder will go on floors in August with the first leg of the shooting in Ireland.

Actor Florence Pugh has been signed up for The Wonder, the film adaptation of Emma Donoghue's suspenseful novel The Wonder: A Fantastic Woman. The movie will be helmed by director Sebastián Lelio while Ed Guiney and Tessa Ross are the producers. The script has been developed by Alice Birch.

The story is set in the 1850s when an English nurse arrives at a village in search of a girl who has survived without food for months. While some consider it as a medical anomaly, others think it is a miracle. An investigative journalist also comes to unearth the mystery of the girl.

The Wonder will go on floors in August. The first leg of the shooting will be done in Ireland.

Before The Wonder, Donoghue’s other novel Room had also been adapted as a film in 2015 starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay which was nominated for four Oscars.

Pugh was last seen in the horror film Midsommar. She received her first Oscar nomination for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. The 25-year-old actor will be next seen in Marvel Universe’s Black Widow in July. The film will be released in theatres and on Disney Plus simultaneously.

She has also completed the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, set in the 1950s, where she is paired opposite Harry Styles. The film is directed by Olivia Wilde. She will begin the Zach Braff-directed Good Person by the end of the year.