Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul’s movie Trial Period follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days! The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul – who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son.

Here are 5 reasons why you should watch this movie:

Performances: “Trial Period” promises to be an absolute delight with a star-studded cast that includes talented actors like Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul, known for their captivating performances. The movie also boasts remarkable talents such as Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, and the young child actor Zidane, ensuring an engaging and entertaining cinematic experience for the audience.

Storyline: “Trial Period” may offer a fresh and intriguing storyline that sets it apart from conventional films, providing a new cinematic experience.

Chemistry: The major highlight of “Trial Period” lies in its unconventional pairing of Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul, whose amazing on-screen chemistry enhances the overall cinematic experience, adding a special charm to the movie.

Direction: “Trial Period” benefits from the visionary direction of talented filmmaker Aleya Sen, who has a penchant for selecting unique concepts that draw inspiration from real life. Her artistic and creative touch infuses the storytelling with depth and authenticity, making the movie an immersive and fun cinematic experience.

Reviews: Since its digital release of the movie, “Trial Period” has been met with a wave of positive reviews from both critics and audiences, solidifying its outstanding quality and entertainment value. Audiences across various social media platforms have expressed their admiration for the movie, applauding the remarkable chemistry between Genelia and Manav, as well as their individual on-screen performances. Aleya Sen’s direction has also received praise, making “Trial Period” a must-watch for its captivating storytelling and stellar acting.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Presented by Jio Studios, a Chrome Pictures production, produced by Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen, Trial Period assures to be a perfect family entertainer. Trial Period now streaming free only on JioCinema!