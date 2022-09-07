If you are someone who likes to watch political dramas, then this article shall surely help you find relevant content.

Politics has existed since the inception of mankind. Over these years many political parties have existed; some have continued to be in place whereas others were unable to pass the test of time. But the content creators haven’t missed out on an opportunity to narrate stories that are inspired by politics. Here’s the list:

Rangbaaz 3: Darr Ki Raajneeti – ZEE5

The third instalment of India’s most loved political thriller premiered recently. The series stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Akanksha Singh in leading roles. It chronicles the journey of Harun Shah Ali Beg right from his humble beginnings in a small village to becoming one of the most dreaded gangsters of the state and soon becoming one of the most powerful politicians the region had ever seen.

Taandav – Amazon Prime Video

Another political series is Taandav which stars Saif Ali Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sunil Grover and Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles. The plot revolves around Samar Pratap Singh (Khan), the scion of a powerful party who in the rise to power has murdered his father and the Prime Minister Devaki Nandan(Dhulia). Tricks and tactics used by Samar in order to keep the murder a secret forms rest of the plot of the series.

City of Dreams – Disney+Hotstar

The series has been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and stars Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth Chandekar, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Flora Saini. The series revolves around the Gaekwad family who lead one of the most prominent political parties in the state of Maharashtra. While the first season revolves around the attempted assassination of Ameya Rao Gaekwad (Kulkarni), the patriarch of the party and its aftereffects, the second season revolves around the death of Ashish (Chandekar), the scion of the organization and Poornima(Bapat), the daughter of Ameya Rao Gaekwad rising to power.

Dark 7 White – Alt Balaji

The series is an actual adaptation of a book and stars Sumeet Vyas, Jatin Sarna, Monica Chaudhry and Raynu Verma in the leading roles. The plot of the series revolves around the murder of Yudi (Vyas) a prominent youth politician who was slated as the youngest Chief Minister of Rajasthan and his seven friends each of them having high-profile jobs. Whether the murder was pre-planned or was it a mere car accident is something that the series wishes to answer.

Designated Survivor – Netflix

One of the most prominent political series in the history of OTT platforms, the show stars Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, Natasha McElhone as Alex Kirkman, and Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes in leading roles. The series revolves around Tom Kirkman (Sutherland), the only person who survives a blast at the Capitol building and is immediately sworn in as the next president of the United States. How he manages to keep his power and position intact forms the rest of the plot of the series.

