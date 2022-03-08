Subhash K Jha picks five performances by female heroes he loves to love

Think Shabana Azmi and Arth automatically comes to mind, when in fact she has done the female hero proud if not prouder in other films. Think Smita Patil and its always Mirch Masala or Subah or Bhumika. Think Waheeda Rehman, Meena Kumari, Nutan and we invariably salute them for Guide, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Bandini/Sujata. There is much to the female hero in Hindi cinema than meets the eye.

Shabana Azmi in Bhavna

Mahesh Bhatt’s Arth and Shyam Benegal’s Ankur may qualify as superior cinema. But Shabana’s most rousing and revolutionary performance is in a relatively lesser-known film. Bhavna directed by cinematographer Pravin Bhatt (Vikram Bhatt’s dad) is the story of a deserted wife who turns sex worker to fulfil her dream of educating her son. An unabashed melodrama with a glorious performance by the one and only Azmi (truly there is no one else like her) Bhavna celebrates the true grit and unconditional dedication of the Bharatiya Nari like no other. I have never watched this tearjerker without weeping gallons.

Nargis in Raat Aur Din

We cannot deny her exceptional performance in Mehboob Khan’s Mother India. But there is much more to the feisty unfettered titanic talent of Nargis Dutt. Other than Mother India she was seen in splendid form in films like Adalat, Lajwanti and even Awara where the focus is on Raj Kapoor. But the performance that rivals Mother India in Nargis’s repertoire is Raat Aur Din. Nargis plays a schizophrenic woman who is a housewife by day and seductress and predator by night. Demure and disheartened by day singing Lataji’s 'Raat aur din diya jale and Jeena humko raas na aaye', sloshed and stumbling in the night singing 'Na chhedo kal ke afsaane' and 'Awara ae mere dil'. This was Nargis’s farewell performance before she retired to play Mrs Sunil Dutt for the rest of her life. It won her the National award for best actress. That isn’t really saying much.

Mala Sinha in Pyaasa

I know everyone celebrates Waheeda Rehman’s Gulabo the pristine prostitute who loves her impoverished poet to death (his death) in Pyaasa. They don’t think much of Mala Sinha who played the woman who dumps the poet for his loser’s ways. Indian audiences still continue to confuse the character with the performance. For an A-lister actress to agree to play a ‘bitch’ in those days is no small achievement. But to play her with such deep empathy and vigorous practicality is beyond a straightforward achievement. Mala Sinha did it throughout her career. She played the unwed mother in Dhool Ka Phool and Aasra long before Sharmila Tagore in Aradhana.

Vyjanthimala in Ganga Jumna

The most underrated screen queen of Hindi cinema, the stunning Vyjanthimala could do anything. She was not only the dancing queen long before ABBA conceived the song, Vyjanthimala’s range as an actress stretched all the way from pathos (Devdas) to comedy ('Main ka karoon ram mujhe buddha mila gaya'). While she is staggeringly splendid in Sadhana (as the gutsy tawaif), Amrapali (as the electrifying raj nartaki) and Sangam (as a wife trapped in an adulterous crisis) it was Ganga Jumna where Vyjanthimala blew the screen apart with her Awadhi colloquial lingo (how could a Tamilian speak such fluent Awadhi?!) and her no-holds-barred performance as Dhanno who lives breathes and dances for her Ganga. Agreed, Dilip Kumar’s is a tour de force performance in Ganga Jumna. But Vyjanthimala is equally powerful. I remember Raakhee Gulzar, a big Vyjanthimala fan wondering if there is anything that Vijanthimala cannot do. There isn’t.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

With this one performance, Alia Bhatt joins the all-time-great heroines of Hindi cinema. Yes, in Gangubai Kathiawadi she proves herself every bit as accomplished as the above screen queens and better than many overrated performers who have gained renewed renown and milked extra mileage from playing super-sympathetic characters. Here is a woman who is a sex worker and a criminal, a mafia queen simmering with rage and yet she fills the frames with her feisty laughter. This is a miracle of a performance, no doubt created, carved and brought to life in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision. It makes me wonder is it the same Alia in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2?

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.