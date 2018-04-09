First teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic to release on 24 April; trailer may launch in May

The makers of one of the most-awaited films of 2018, the Sanjay Dutt biopic, have managed to keep the developments lowkey so far. Now, a DNA report claims that the Raju Hirani-directed project has been titled Sanju and the teaser will be launched on 24 April.

Ranbir Kapoor, during a media interaction reportedly confirmed the news at a recent event in Mumbai. The trailer, however, will be launched in the end of May followed by the release of the film on 29 June.

The release date of the project was confirmed by the Munnabhai MBBS filmmaker on twitter.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up in January and the update was posted on social media by the director himself.

It’s a wrap. Dutt Biopic shoot done. pic.twitter.com/dWlt7c6TCS — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 22, 2018

There are a number of actresses in the film. Anushka Sharma will be portraying the role of a journalist while Dia Mirza will be seen as Maanayata, Dutt's wife. TV actress Karishma Tanna will be seen as Madhuri Dixit and Sonam Kapoor will portray Tina Munim. Manisha Koirala will also be seen as Nargis in the film with Paresh Rawal, who is playing the role of Sunil Dutt.

Kapoor is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's superhero flick Brahmastra. In this romantic action, he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 12:20 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 12:20 PM