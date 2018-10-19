You are here:

First Reformed, The Favourite top 2018 Gotham Awards nominations; see full list of nominees

Paul Schrader's religious thriller First Reformed is the leading nominee for the 28th annual Gotham Awards, including nods for best feature and best actor for star Ethan Hawke.

The Independent Filmmaker Project announced nominations for the 28th annual IFP Gotham Awards on Thursday, reports Variety.

The period drama The Favourite snagged two nominations and its actresses, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, will receive a special jury prize for their performances. The other nominees for best feature include: If Beale Street Could Talk, Madeline's Madeline and The Rider.

Schrader was also nominated for best screenplay. The hit Mr. Rogers film Won't You Be My Neighbor? was nominated for best documentary.

The awards will be handed out on 26 November in New York.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Best Feature

The Favourite

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Madeline’s Madeline

The Rider

Best Documentary

Bisbee ‘17

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Shirkers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Ari Aster for Hereditary

Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade

Jennifer Fox for The Tale

Crystal Moselle for Skate Kitchen

Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You

Best Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Private Life, Tamara Jenkins

Support the Girls, Andrew Bujalski

Thoroughbreds, Cory Finley

Best Actor

Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman

Ben Foster in Leave No Trace

Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Ethan Hawke in First Reformed

Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You

Best Actress

Glenn Close in The Wife

Toni Collette in Hereditary

Kathryn Hahn in Private Life

Regina Hall in Support the Girls

Michelle Pfeiffer in Where is Kyra?

Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance

The Favourite: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz

Breakthrough Actor

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma

Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade

Helena Howard in Madeline’s Madeline

KiKi Layne in If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie in Leave No Trace

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

Alias Grace

Big Mouth

The End of the F***ing World

Killing Eve

Pose

Sharp Objects

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

195 Lewis, Chanelle Aponte Pearson and Rae Leone Allen, creators

Cleaner Daze, Tess Sweet and Daniel Gambelin, creators

Distance, Alex Dobrenko, creator

The F Word, Nicole Opper, creator

She’s the Ticket, Nadia Hallgren, creator

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 18:29 PM