First Reformed, The Favourite top 2018 Gotham Awards nominations; see full list of nominees
Paul Schrader's religious thriller First Reformed is the leading nominee for the 28th annual Gotham Awards, including nods for best feature and best actor for star Ethan Hawke.
The Independent Filmmaker Project announced nominations for the 28th annual IFP Gotham Awards on Thursday, reports Variety.
The period drama The Favourite snagged two nominations and its actresses, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, will receive a special jury prize for their performances. The other nominees for best feature include: If Beale Street Could Talk, Madeline's Madeline and The Rider.
Schrader was also nominated for best screenplay. The hit Mr. Rogers film Won't You Be My Neighbor? was nominated for best documentary.
The awards will be handed out on 26 November in New York.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Best Feature
The Favourite
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Madeline’s Madeline
The Rider
Best Documentary
Bisbee ‘17
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Shirkers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Ari Aster for Hereditary
Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade
Jennifer Fox for The Tale
Crystal Moselle for Skate Kitchen
Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You
Best Screenplay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Private Life, Tamara Jenkins
Support the Girls, Andrew Bujalski
Thoroughbreds, Cory Finley
Best Actor
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Ben Foster in Leave No Trace
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Ethan Hawke in First Reformed
Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You
Best Actress
Glenn Close in The Wife
Toni Collette in Hereditary
Kathryn Hahn in Private Life
Regina Hall in Support the Girls
Michelle Pfeiffer in Where is Kyra?
Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance
The Favourite: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz
Breakthrough Actor
Yalitza Aparicio in Roma
Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade
Helena Howard in Madeline’s Madeline
KiKi Layne in If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie in Leave No Trace
Breakthrough Series – Long Form
Alias Grace
Big Mouth
The End of the F***ing World
Killing Eve
Pose
Sharp Objects
Breakthrough Series – Short Form
195 Lewis, Chanelle Aponte Pearson and Rae Leone Allen, creators
Cleaner Daze, Tess Sweet and Daniel Gambelin, creators
Distance, Alex Dobrenko, creator
The F Word, Nicole Opper, creator
She’s the Ticket, Nadia Hallgren, creator
Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 18:29 PM