First poster of Maestro, Telugu remake of Andhadhun, unveiled on actor Nithiin’s birthday

The first look of Maestro, the Telugu remake of the 2018 Bollywood film Andhadhun was released on 30 March. Starring Nithiin in lead, the movie will be out in cinemas on 11 June.

On the poster, Nithiin is seen with a walking stick and black glasses. The star is walking on a piano that has bloodstains, confirming the movie will have the same elements as the original one.

Maestro is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in crucial roles. According to a report in India Today, Tamannaah is playing an unusual role while Nabha is paired opposite Nithiin.

The film has been produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy. The music has been composed by Saagar Mahati.

While Andhadhun was directed by Sriram Raghavan and is the recipient of three National Awards. The storyline revolved around a pianist accidentally getting involved in the murder of a former movie star. Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Anil Dhawan played pivotal roles in the much-acclaimed film.

Speaking about Nithiin, he has had two releases in 2021, including Check that released in February, and Rang De which is currently in theatres.