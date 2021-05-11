Killers of the Moon is based on David Grann’s book and tracks the investigation of serial murders that plagued the Osage Nation during the 1920s

The first look of Leonardo DiCaprio from his upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon was revealed on Monday, 10 May.

The 46-year-old actor tweeted a photograph of himself with co-star Lily Gladstone from the sets. Gladstone reportedly plays the role of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with Ernest Burkhart, played by DiCaprio.

While she is dressed in traditional Osage clothing, wrapped in a Pendleton blanket and wearing a black choker, DiCaprio can be seen wearing a purple blazer, with a grey shirt and brown tie.

The scene reportedly takes place in Grayhorse, Oklahoma, and is from early on in their relationship. According to a report in Deadline, Mollie and Ernest are a married couple. While Mollie belongs to an Osage family, Ernest is the nephew of a powerful local rancher (played by Robert De Niro).

Last week, a few pictures of renovation work and set construction of the film from Pawhuska were also doing the rounds on social media.

OSAGE NEWS PHOTOS: Construction continues on the sets of the upcoming Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Homes in Grayhorse and on the Osage Nation Ranch are being used as sets. The renovations of buildings in downtown Pawhuska is ongoing to transform into 1920s Fairfax pic.twitter.com/NBRaMrr8QJ — Osage News (@OsageNews) April 23, 2021

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film is based on the non-fiction book titled Killers of the Flower Moon written by American journalist David Grann. It is set in 1920s Oklahoma. Members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation were murdered in the area which sparked an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The rights of the film have been taken by Apple Studios. It is being produced by Scorsese, along with Dan Friedkin from Imperative Entertainment and Bradley Thomas. The movie is being co-produced by DiCaprio and Appian Way Production.