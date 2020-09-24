First look released of Kannada filmmaker Sheetal Shetty's Window Seat, starring Nirup Bhandari and Sanjana Anand

Window Seat will see Nirup Bhandari essay the role of a guitarist.

The first look of Kannada film Window Seat is out. Starring Nirup Bhandari and Sanjana Anand, it marks the debut directorial of anchor-turned-actor Sheetal Shetty. Sheetal shared the first look poster of her film on social media.

The official first look video shows Nirup travelling in a train, seated on the window seat. From his vantage point, he sees someone. From the looks of the clip, it seems he is captivated by a lady. The clip ends with a bird's eye view of the milieu as the train is seen travelling through dense vegetation.

According The Times of India, the film will see Nirup essay the role of a guitarist. It also stars Amrutha Iyengar in a pivotal role and is being produced by Jack Manju. The shooting was completed earlier this year.

The New Indian Express writes that the film is now in the post-production stage, and the makers hope to release it by the end of 2020.

The music has been composed by Arjun Janya and the cinematography is by Vignesh Raj. Ravishankar, Madhusudhan Rao, Lekha and Suraj too will essay prominent roles.

The director had earlier shared a video of the team working on the film in Shivamogga.