Vidhuthalai marks the first collaboration between Vetri Maaran and Maestro Ilayaraja

Vijay Sethupati has teamed up with National Award-winning filmmaker, Vetri Maaran on his next film titled Vidhuthalai.

The film also marks the first collaborating of Vetri Maaran with Maestro Isaignani Ilayaraja.

According to a press release, the shooting of Viduthalai is held across the dense forests of western ghats, where there was no electricity and telecommunications. Sethupathi, Vetrimaaran, Soori, Bhavani Sre, and the entire crew had stayed along with the native tribal people during the filming phase.

Vidhuthalai is produced by Elred Kumar’s production house, RS Infotainment and the film is gearing up for a Pan-Indian release in multiple Indian languages. The technical crew includes cinematographer Velraj, who has consistently cranked camera for Vetri Maaran’s previous movies, along with R Ramar (editor), Peter Hein (action Director) and Jacki (art direction).