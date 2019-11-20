First look poster of romantic tragedy, Ae Kaash Ke Hum, directed by Vishal Mishra is OUT!

The poster of upcoming romantic-tragedy Hindi film Ae Kaash Ke Hum is out now. The film is directed by Vishal Mishra, who has directed Coffee with D, Marudhar Express and Hotel Milan in the past. The film stars Vivaan shah and debutant Priya Singh as the main protagonists and Sophiya Singh who plays a very pivotal character in the film.

Ae Kaash Ke Hum is a romantic tragedy. It is the story of love, friendship and fate. Love is the most pious feeling in the world. But fate controls your life and love in today's fast-paced world. Ayush (Vivaan Shah) and Pari (Priya Singh) are about to confess their love for each other but a twist of fate keeps them away. When they reunite years later, Ayush must learn to love Pari who is not herself anymore.



“The film is an intense drama that encapsulates the most tender feelings of our lives. The film was shot at alluring locations of Dharamshala, which was a stunning experience in itself,” says Vivaan Shah about the film.

“The film revolves around campus friendship and romance of three youngsters. But the look and feel of the film is very heartwarming and authentic. We have tried to revive the nostalgic feel of the ’90s which has got lost in today’s times where the rom-coms are too-well packaged with plastic emotions. The film is a core musical at heart with 6 beautifully composed songs. We have tried to keep the music very clean, free from any raps, Hinglish lyrics or any remixes.” says Director Vishal Mishra.

Produced by Kiran K Talasila and co-produced by Pankaj Thalore, the film is slated to release in cinemas on Jan 17, 2020. The film is written by Vishal Mishra and Aabhar Dadhich. The film is cinematographer by Anshul Chobey and edited by Ashish Arjun Gaikar. Aslam Surty has given the background score.

