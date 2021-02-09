First look poster of Netflix series Bombay Begums starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami released
Created by Alankrita Shrivastava, Bombay Begums will begin streaming on Netflix from 8 March.
Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand will soon be seen on Netflix's Bombay Begums, which releases on 8 March (International Women's Day).
They will be seen as "five ambitious boss women" who "steer their lives through obstacles in their careers and relationships, all while trying to break free from the shackles of society." The cast also includes Danish Husain, Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and Nauheed Cyrusi.
Here is the first look poster
Alankrita Shrivastava (Made in Heaven, Lipstick Under My Burkha) is the creator of the Netflix show and has co-directed alongside Bornila Chatterjee. Endemol Shine India (MOM – Mission on Mars, Aarya), Endeavor Content, and Chernin Entertainment (Ford v Ferrari, Planet of the Apes) are the producers.
"Bombay Begums is a story about Indian women that I hope women in India, and across the world will connect with. The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success, but have many other battles to fight too. It's the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams - sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled. It's the story of glass ceilings shattered, and also of the hearts broken in the process. I have tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story," Shrivastava said in a statement."
