First look poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna's third collaboration with director Boyapati Sreenu released

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will next be seen in his third collaboration with director Boyapati Sreenu. The film's first look poster was released alongside the release date today. Tentatively titled BB3, the project hits cinemas on 28 May this year.

Here is the poster

Previously the actor-director duo have worked on the 2010 release Simha and 2014's Legend. Sayyeshaa and Pragya Jaiswal will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy.

The technical team includes SS Thaman (composer) and C Ram Prasad (cinematographer).

According to Times of India, Nandamuri Balakrishna will play an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in the film. In a special sequence, he will reportedly take the form of an Aghori sadhu.

The actor was last seen in the tw0-part film series based on politician NT Rama Rao — NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. He also played a role in KS Ravikumar’s Ruler.