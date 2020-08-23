First look poster of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, released

Acharya will reunite music director Mani Sharma with Chiranjeevi after a gap of several years.

The first look along with a motion poster of Chiranjeevi's Acharya was released yesterday on the actor's 65th birthday. Koratala Siva (Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu) is the director of the upcoming film produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

The poster shows Chiranjeevi with a red scarf wrapped around his neck, clutching a dagger in his hand. The News Minute writes that the actor may be playing a communist revolutionary. Producer Koratala Siva had tweeted the motion poster as well, writing, "A Comrade's quest for Dharma."

Here is the motion poster

Here is the first look poster

The News Minute says that Acharya will reunite music director Mani Sharma with Chiranjeevi after a gap of several years. He has previously composed for Stalin, Jai Chiranjeeva, Anji, Tagore, Indra, among others.

The director of photography is S Thirunavukkarasu, Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer and Navin Nooli will serve as the editor.

It was previously reported that Trisha was slated to make her Tollywood comeback with Acharya, but she soon announced her exit from the project citing creative differences. However, this was denied by Chiranjeevi, according to The News Minute. Later, it was announced that Kajal Aggarwal was roped in for the role.