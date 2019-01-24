You are here:

First look of Romeo Akbar Walter; Ariana Grande shares thank u, next album art: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jan 24, 2019 16:37:57 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ariana Grande releases album art of thank u, next

Ariana Grande released the artwork of her fifth studio album thank u, next. It features an upside down image of the pop star covered in body paint and dark make up. In a follow-up tweet she said it was her "fav album cover". Grande recently revealed the LP's tracklist, which includes previously-released singles like 'thank u, next', '7 Rings' and 'Imagine.' It is scheduled to release on 8 February.

Boman Irani launches production company Irani Movietone

Actor Boman Irani launched his production house Irani Moviestone on 24 January. The logo was unveiled by Amitabh Bachchan.

John Abraham unveils his looks for Romeo Akbar Walter

John Abraham shared his looks as Romeo and Akbar in the upcoming spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter. In the first image he is clean shaven with a '70s hairdo but as Akbar he has cropped hair and a beard. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Mouni Roy. It will release on 12 April.

Anupam Kher meets Jimmy Fallon

Anupam Kher on Wednesday met Jimmy Fallon and the veteran actor said it was a pleasure getting together with the TV host. Fallon responded to The Accidental Prime Minister actor's tweet and said that he hoped they met again.

Punjabi actor Ammy Virk to make debut in Kabir Khan's 83


Ammy Virk, apopular face in Punjabi cinema, will be making his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. He will be seen as bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who is also training Ranveer Singh for his role as Kapil Dev.

