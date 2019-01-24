First look of Romeo Akbar Walter; Ariana Grande shares thank u, next album art: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ariana Grande releases album art of thank u, next

this is my fav album cover i think. brian painted me. fredo shot me. made with tru, deep friendship and love. just like this music. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2019

Ariana Grande released the artwork of her fifth studio album thank u, next. It features an upside down image of the pop star covered in body paint and dark make up. In a follow-up tweet she said it was her "fav album cover". Grande recently revealed the LP's tracklist, which includes previously-released singles like 'thank u, next', '7 Rings' and 'Imagine.' It is scheduled to release on 8 February.

Boman Irani launches production company Irani Movietone

Actor Boman Irani launches his production house Irani Movietone... Amitabh Bachchan unveils the logo of the company at an event in #Mumbai this morning. #IraniMovietone pic.twitter.com/s8FmmRZebz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2019

Actor Boman Irani launched his production house Irani Moviestone on 24 January. The logo was unveiled by Amitabh Bachchan.

John Abraham unveils his looks for Romeo Akbar Walter

John Abraham shared his looks as Romeo and Akbar in the upcoming spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter. In the first image he is clean shaven with a '70s hairdo but as Akbar he has cropped hair and a beard. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Mouni Roy. It will release on 12 April.

Anupam Kher meets Jimmy Fallon

I will see you again soon, hopefully. Next time, dinner is on me! https://t.co/LhGb6FU8lz — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 23, 2019

Anupam Kher on Wednesday met Jimmy Fallon and the veteran actor said it was a pleasure getting together with the TV host. Fallon responded to The Accidental Prime Minister actor's tweet and said that he hoped they met again.

Punjabi actor Ammy Virk to make debut in Kabir Khan's 83

Sat shri akaal sab nu te thnku tuc ainna pyaar ditta, jihde karke m goin to do debut in bollywood... thnku so much... shukar waheguru ji da...@RanveerOfficial bhaji @kabirkhankk sir @83thefilm @RelianceEnt #mantenamadhu sir @vishinduri sir , thnx to @PawanGill bhaji #Relive83 pic.twitter.com/3KQoSWKHvM — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) January 23, 2019



Ammy Virk, apopular face in Punjabi cinema, will be making his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. He will be seen as bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who is also training Ranveer Singh for his role as Kapil Dev.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 16:37:57 IST