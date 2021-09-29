First look of Rashmika Mandanna from Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise released
Pushpa: The Rise, also starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release on Christmas this year.
The makers of the upcoming Telegu film Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1) have unveiled the first look poster for its leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna.
The actor took to Twitter and shared the poster as well. The movie, which also stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, is set to release on Christmas this year.
The poster sees Mandanna in a de-glam look, getting ready for something. The film will see her portray the role of Srivalli, the love interest of Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj.
Srivalli #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe @alluarjun @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic @PushpaMovie @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/kz8iGxavaQ
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 29, 2021
The movie is based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam hills of Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalseema region.
Directed by Sukumar, the movie will see Arjun essay the role of a sandalwood smuggler. Pushpa: The Rise will also see Faasil in the role of the film’s antagonist.
Pushpa also marks the Malayalam star’s Telegu debut. The Bangalore Days actor is on a high after his critically-acclaimed film Joji won the Best International Feature Film Award at this year’s Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF).
Meanwhile, Mandanna will be making her debut in the Hindi film industry soon with the movie Mission Majnu. The Geetha Govindam actor recently wrapped up the shooting of the movie, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.
Pushpa is set to be released in two parts, with the first part out this Christmas. The movie will be out in Telegu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.
Noted composer Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music of the film, with the first song Daakko Daakko Meka, already becoming a hit. It has received a great response from audiences, with the Telegu version receiving over 54 million views on YouTube till date.
also read
Mumaith Khan appears before ED in Hyderabad money laundering probe
Mumaith Khan is the eighth person from the Telugu film industry to appear before the Enforcement Directorate, which has summoned over 10 personalities so far in the money laundering probe linked to the 2017 Hyderabad drugs racket case.
Jayasurya's 100th film Sunny to release on Amazon Prime Video on 23 September
Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, produced by Suriya, will also release on the platform a day later on 24 September.
Telugu producer RR Venkat passes away aged 57 due to kidney-related ailments
Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni, Surender Reddy among others tweeted condolences on RR Venkat's demise.