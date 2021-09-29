Pushpa: The Rise, also starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release on Christmas this year.

The makers of the upcoming Telegu film Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1) have unveiled the first look poster for its leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor took to Twitter and shared the poster as well. The movie, which also stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, is set to release on Christmas this year.

The poster sees Mandanna in a de-glam look, getting ready for something. The film will see her portray the role of Srivalli, the love interest of Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj.

The movie is based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam hills of Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalseema region.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie will see Arjun essay the role of a sandalwood smuggler. Pushpa: The Rise will also see Faasil in the role of the film’s antagonist.

Pushpa also marks the Malayalam star’s Telegu debut. The Bangalore Days actor is on a high after his critically-acclaimed film Joji won the Best International Feature Film Award at this year’s Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF).

Meanwhile, Mandanna will be making her debut in the Hindi film industry soon with the movie Mission Majnu. The Geetha Govindam actor recently wrapped up the shooting of the movie, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

Pushpa is set to be released in two parts, with the first part out this Christmas. The movie will be out in Telegu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Noted composer Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music of the film, with the first song Daakko Daakko Meka, already becoming a hit. It has received a great response from audiences, with the Telegu version receiving over 54 million views on YouTube till date.