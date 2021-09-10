Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara also star in Annaatthe.

The makers of ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe have finally released the first look from the much-awaited movie. Meanwhile, a motion picture is also scheduled to be released in the later part of the day at around 6:00 pm, coinciding with the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to their social media account, the makers released the first look from the movie. In the poster, Rajinikanth is seen posing in a traditional outfit and beaming with joy.

Check out the post here

With Annaatthe, ace director Siruthai Siva has teamed up for the first time with Rajinikanth. The film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the music is composed by D Imman. Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Soori, Sathish, Khushbu, and Robo Shankar are also a part of the movie and will be seen playing key roles.

Slated for a Diwali release on 4 November, Annaatthe is a family-action drama on the lines of Rajinikanth’s earlier movies including Arunachalam and Padayappa. The project is a rural entertainer with an unconventional storyline attached to it.

The film’s release was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Reports also suggest that the superstar shot for 35 days non-stop for the movie. He completed his portions before the second wave of coronavirus in March.

Rajinikanth was last seen in renowned director AR Murugadoss’s Darbar that released in 2020.