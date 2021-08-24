In other news, Milan Lutharia's film Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, will release on 3 December.

Pratik Gandhi's Bollywood debut Raavan Leela (Bhavai) to release in cinemas on 1st October

Pen Studios has announced their next Raavan Leela (Bhavai) helmed by Hardik Gajjar, starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. The film is set to have a theatrical release on 1 October. Billed as a love story, the makers today unveiled the first look poster of the film.

Gandhi, who will be making his Bollywood debut, will be seen portraying a formidable yet powerful appearance.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to release in cinemas on 1 October.

Don't Breathe 2

Don’t Breathe 2, starring Stephen Lang, Brendon Sexton III and Madelyn Grace, is all set to release in Indian theatres. The Rodo Sayagues directorial will release in India on 17 September in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu.

The official synopsis of Don’t Breathe 2 reads, “He has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of criminals kidnap the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave the hiding to save her.”

Money Heist theme song sees Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte recreate Netflix show's memorable scenes

Netflix on Monday released the music video of the song 'Jaldi Aao' composed by Nucleya, a quirky recreation of the iconic song 'Bella Ciao'.

The music video, featuring several Indian celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte and Hardik Pandya, recreating important plot points and memorable characters from Money Heist, reports The Indian Express.

Money Heist season five will release on Netflix on 3 September.

Mayim Bialik to guest host Jeopardy! after Mike Richards' exit

Jeopardy! is back to guest hosts after the resignation of Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first one up.

Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium long occupied by the late Alex Trebek for three weeks of episodes.

The 45-year-old Big Bang Theory and Blossom actor was one of many guest hosts who filled in for two-week stints in the past season after the death of Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons. Trebek died in November at age 80 of cancer.

When Richards was announced as the new host on 11 August, producers also revealed that Bialik would have an ongoing role as emcee for Jeopardy! prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

Sony’s news release Monday said other guest hosts would follow Bialik and made no mention of a permanent replacement.

Richards, the show’s executive producer, had been announced as host just nine days earlier when he stepped down Friday after a report of past demeaning comments he had made about women, homeless people and others on a podcast. Richards selection after a parade of celebrity contenders was met by a chorus of criticism.

The episodes that Richards taped last week will air when the show returns for its 38th season starting 13 September.

Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's Tadap to release on 3 December

Filmmaker Milan Luthria's upcoming feature Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, is slated to be released on 3 December, the makers announced Tuesday.

Tadap, a remake of the Telugu film RX100, marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan, son of actor Suniel Shetty.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora. The duo have worked on films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture and Baadshaho.

Himesh Reshammiya announces new album

After 3 back to back albums Surroor 2021, Moods With Melodies and Himesh Ke Dil Se, Himesh Reshammiya is all set to launch another album Super Sitaara featuring Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Sameer Anjaan which aims to bring back the 90s nostalgia. Here is the teaser of the song which will release on 25 August.