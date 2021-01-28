First look of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's Spencer revealed

Spencer also includes Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris in pivotal roles.

The first look of actor Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming biographical movie Spencer is out. The 30-year-old actor can be seen wearing a red blazer, black hat with a veil, and is sporting the signature short blonde hair.

Check out the first look here

The film has been titled based on Diana’s maiden name and will focus on her life during the end of her marriage with Prince Charles. It captures the one weekend during Christmas where she decides to call it quits while spending Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk with the royal family, reports Guardian.

Pablo Larraín is directing the project while the screenplay has been penned by Steven Knight, who is associated with the acclaimed web show The Peaky Blinders.

While announcing the project in June last year, Larraín spoke to Deadline about the motivation behind the story, “When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big-big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie,” he said.

Kristen had spoken to Variety and said how the film focuses on being a “physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer”. Calling it a “harrowing effort for her to return to herself”, Kristen said Spencer will feature Diana at a “pivotal turning point in her life”.

The report also added that the principal production for the project has now begun.