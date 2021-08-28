First look of Fahadh Faasil from Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 released
Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying the role of an IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa.
The makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1) have unveiled Fahadh Faasil’s first look from the movie. The Bangalore Days actor is all set to play the antagonist in his maiden Tollywood film.
One of Telugu cinema's biggest production houses, Mythri Movie Makers today, 28 August took to social media and released Faasil's first look from the much-hyped project.
Meet the #VillainOfPushpa
The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe @alluarjun @iamRashmika @Dhananjayaka @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @resulp @adityamusic @PushpaMovie pic.twitter.com/tskyU5cZ8a
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 28, 2021
Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjay in supporting roles. Allu Arjun is playing the role of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who becomes a red sanders smuggler. The project marks Mandanna’s first collaboration with both superstars.
Faasil will be seen essaying the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. He is playing a fierce Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The poster shows Faasil in a bald look, dressed in a police uniform. He is intensely looking at the camera in a police station.
Pushpa is an action thriller that will be released in theatres on 25 December as a Christmas special.
According to reports, the work on the movie is in progress and the shooting has been going on in various regions of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The film will be released in two parts. The first part is titled The Rise Part 1 while not much information is yet out related to the second part. Moreover, the movie will be released in different languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.
also read
83 producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri announces film franchise Azad Hind on Independence Day
Vishnu Vardhan Induri said the first film of the Azad Hind franchise is the story of freedom fighter and revolutionary Durgawati Devi, popularly known as Durga Bhabhi.
Nanci Griffith, Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter, passes away aged 68
Nanci Griffith was best known for songs like Love at the Five and Dime, From a Distance, Trouble in the Fields among others.
Sterling K Brown, Mark Duplass to star in sci-fi film Biosphere, directed by Mel Eslyn
The details of the Biosphere's plot are being kept under wraps.