Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying the role of an IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa.

The makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1) have unveiled Fahadh Faasil’s first look from the movie. The Bangalore Days actor is all set to play the antagonist in his maiden Tollywood film.

One of Telugu cinema's biggest production houses, Mythri Movie Makers today, 28 August took to social media and released Faasil's first look from the much-hyped project.

Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjay in supporting roles. Allu Arjun is playing the role of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who becomes a red sanders smuggler. The project marks Mandanna’s first collaboration with both superstars.

Faasil will be seen essaying the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. He is playing a fierce Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The poster shows Faasil in a bald look, dressed in a police uniform. He is intensely looking at the camera in a police station.

Pushpa is an action thriller that will be released in theatres on 25 December as a Christmas special.

According to reports, the work on the movie is in progress and the shooting has been going on in various regions of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The film will be released in two parts. The first part is titled The Rise Part 1 while not much information is yet out related to the second part. Moreover, the movie will be released in different languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.