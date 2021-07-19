Other announcements include the first motion poster of Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu's family entertainer Aankh Micholi, directed by Umesh Shukla.

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease at different parts of the country, the entertainment industry has started to roll out new films.

Here is a round-up of the latest announcements:

First look of Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G

Khurrana will play Dr Uday Gupta in the upcoming campus comedy-drama, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah as medical practitioners. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is being shot in Bhopal currently.

"The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It''s an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time," Khurrana said in a statement.

Gulshan Devaiah to play Taapsee Pannu's husband in Blurr



Gulshan Devaiah has joined the cast of Taapsee Pannu's maiden production feature Blurr via Outsider Films. He will play her onscreen husband in the film billed as an "edge-of-the-seat thriller. Blurr is directed by Ajay Bahl, known for films like BA Pass and Section 375. The project is backed by Zee Studios and Echelon Productions. The team recently convened in Nainital, Uttarakhand for a muhurat shot, said a press release.

First look of Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu's Aankh Micholi

'OMG', '102 NOT OUT' DIRECTOR'S NEXT FILM... #Sony Pictures Films India and #102NotOut and #OhMyGod director Umesh Shukla collaborate for family entertainer #AankhMicholi... Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh... MOTION POSTER... pic.twitter.com/3niL5DohN9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2021

A motion poster of Umesh Shukla's next directorial Aankh Micholi was released today. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur (recently seen in Toofaan), Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. Written by Jitendra Parmar, Aankh Micholi revolves around a family of misfits.

The director reunites with Sony Pictures Films India for the new project. They earlier collaborated on Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out. Sachin-Jigar are composing music for the film.

Aadhi Pinishetty joins #RaPo19

Aadhi Pinishetty has joined the team of Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty's untitled film as the antagonist. The film is directed by Lingusamy and is being filmed in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. Currently being referred to as #RaPo19, the project marks Ram's 19th outing.

Previously, there were rumours that Madhavan, who has worked with Lingusamy in Run and Vettai, will be a part of the cast. However, the actor tweeted a clarification saying there was no truth to this development, reports The News Minute.

Vidyut Jammwal to produce IB 71 with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series

Vidyut Jammwal will debut as producer (via Action Hero Films) with an espionage thriller titled IB 71, in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series. Sankalp Reddy, who directed Ghazi, has been tapped to helm the film. Variety reports that the project will go on floors by the end of 2021.

"Some of the most interesting episodes in Indian history have inspired IB 71. With this film, Action Hero Films pursues the endeavor to unravel a riveting story envisaged by gifted writers," said Jammwal in a statement.

First look of Esha Deol's Ek Duaa

Esha Deol Takhtani will star in the upcoming film Ek Duaa, which would also mark her production debut. Directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee, the film will be backed by Esha and her businessman-husband, Bharat Takhtani, under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF).

Ek Duaa, co-produced by Venky's and Assorted Motion Pictures, will premiere soon on the streaming platform Voot Select on 26 July.