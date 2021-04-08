Entertainment

First look of Akhil Akkineni in Agent, directed by Surender Reddy, unveiled on actor’s birthday

Agent will release in cinemas on 24 December.

Akhil Akkineni in Agent

The first look of Akhil Akkineni's fifth outing, Agent, directed by Surender Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy-fame was released today. The still was revealed on the actor's birthday.

Agent marks the first collaboration between the actor and director. It is produced by Anil Sunkara and Surender via their banners AK Entertainments and Surrender 2 Cinema.

Akhil looks shaggy and bedraggled as he looks away from the camera and puffs on a cigarette. According to a press release, the actor has transformed himself from "a lover boy" to "a macho man" for the film. Agent is touted to be a spy thriller, also starring newcomer Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead.

Here is the still 

Vakkantham Vamsi has written the film, while S Thaman will compose the music. Ragul Herian Dharuman is the cinematographer on board, while Noor is the editor.

Filming for the project will begin on 11 April. Agent is slated to release in cinemas on 24 December this year.

