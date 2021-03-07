Entertainment

First look of Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam's song 'Har Funn Maula' from Koi Jaane Na released

FP Staff March 07, 2021 13:52:39 IST
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam. Instagram @elliavrram

Elli AvrRam recently shared the first look of a dance number 'Har Funn Maula' with Aamir Khan from upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. In the still, Khan and AvrRam, dressed in a sequinned outfit, look intimate, teasing the chemistry that the audience will soon witness in the music video.

The song, choreographed by Bosco and Caeser, is set to release on 10 March. 'Har Funn Maula' is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Koi Jaane Na is a psychological-thriller that features Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead. Bhushan Kumar has produced the film via T-Series.

Khan is set to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 drama Forrest Gump. He will also be seen as Gulshan Kumar in biopic Mogul, directed by Subhash Kapoor. The actor had walked out of the film after Kapoor was found involved in a sexual harassment case in 2018.

 

