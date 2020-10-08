First look images released from Netflix musical The Prom, starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman

The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy, premieres on Netflix on 11 December.

Netflix shared the first look images of The Prom, the feature take of the Tony-nominated stage musical, directed by Ryan Murphy.

The film stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key ,and Jo Ellen Pellman.

Streep will play Dee Dee, a Tony Award-winning actress, who stars in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt with her partner. After disastrous reviews, they decide, along with Broadway newbies Angie Dickinson (Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Rannells), to attach themselves to a cause to resurrect their careers. Emma (Pellman), a student in Indiana whose high school doesn't allow her to attend to their prom with her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose), becomes their cause to champion.

Here are the images

Get your first look at Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, and Jo Ellen Pellman in The Prom, a joyous adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical — directed by Ryan Murphy. Premieres December 11 pic.twitter.com/FQe0CSPdid — Netflix (@netflix) October 7, 2020

The Prom debuted as a Broadway play in 2018, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Shooting for The Prom was almost complete when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in the country. Murphy filmed the remaining portions soon after the films, TV and web shows were given permission to start production amid the pandemic, with the safety measures in place.

It just had some of the juju of Mamma Mia!, Streep said about her character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter recently. "Because it’s just.... you’ve got to have some fun. This is based on a real thing that happened to kids in Indiana, and has a happy ending, everything we dream of in 2020. I wanted to do it. So, the character is a big asshole. I tried very hard to bring that part of me forward."

The Prom releases on Netflix on 11 December.